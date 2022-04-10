Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Berry Global Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s FY2022 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BERY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

NYSE BERY opened at $56.38 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

