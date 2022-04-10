Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $25.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $2,096,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

