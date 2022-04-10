Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Cameco by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 486,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after purchasing an additional 360,006 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 361.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 352,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 276,053 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $30.97.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

