Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $428,905,000 after purchasing an additional 346,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $411,579,000 after purchasing an additional 95,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,551,000 after purchasing an additional 87,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,724,368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,347,000 after purchasing an additional 50,036 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.48. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.84.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.