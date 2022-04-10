Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,008,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after buying an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,542,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,573,000 after buying an additional 41,089 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,433,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,614,000 after purchasing an additional 147,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $107.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.15. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 708,771 shares of company stock worth $81,302,778 over the last ninety days. 5.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

