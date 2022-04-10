Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $97.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day moving average is $82.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. StockNews.com raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.