Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 35 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DPZ opened at $394.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $414.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.39. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $378.46 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $480.73.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

