Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Stock Price Up 7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) shares rose 7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$3.35 to C$3.60. Cormark currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Quarterhill traded as high as C$2.53 and last traded at C$2.46. Approximately 166,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 215,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.80 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC reduced their target price on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$281.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.64%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

