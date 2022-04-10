Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Trading Up 7% After Analyst Upgrade

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) was up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$3.35 to C$3.60. Cormark currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Quarterhill traded as high as C$2.53 and last traded at C$2.46. Approximately 166,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 215,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.80 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$281.29 million and a PE ratio of -12.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.64%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

