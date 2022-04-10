Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Endava were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 43.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Endava by 6.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAVA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.71.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $129.28 on Friday. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Endava’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

