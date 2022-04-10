Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 97,977 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

