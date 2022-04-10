Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 236.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,893 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $76.17 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average of $82.00.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $477.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

