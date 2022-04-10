Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $140.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.66. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12 month low of $129.01 and a 12 month high of $187.00.

