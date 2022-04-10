Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $3.92 Million in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 220,104 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of People’s United Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $7,912,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.90%.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About People’s United Financial (Get Rating)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.