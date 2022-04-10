Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $4.21 Million in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,459,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.14% of VEON as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in VEON by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 352,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in VEON by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in VEON by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in VEON by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in VEON by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

VEON stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. VEON Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.95.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

