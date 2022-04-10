Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $4.73 Million in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $160.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.58 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.55. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

