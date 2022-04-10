Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $4.83 Million in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 696.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

Shares of MTB opened at $163.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

