Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 83,054 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 898.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,054 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Doximity were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,066,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $713,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 6,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

DOCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.52. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,400 shares of company stock worth $1,931,240 over the last 90 days.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

