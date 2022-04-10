Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.38% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4,049.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,157,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,532,000 after acquiring an additional 166,750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,474,000 after purchasing an additional 159,453 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 89,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 274,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter.

BLOK stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $64.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65.

