Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 646,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 217,163 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $111,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.41 and a 200-day moving average of $145.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. UBS Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.58.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

