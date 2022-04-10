QuickSwap Hits One Day Volume of $7.52 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $71.29 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $217.95 or 0.00511520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

