RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). RadNet posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $333.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.96 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RadNet by 14.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in RadNet by 4,373.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in RadNet in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in RadNet by 56.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDNT stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $21.07. 139,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,408. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.72. RadNet has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

