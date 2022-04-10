Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) & Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Financial Comparison

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) and Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Codex DNA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00

Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has a consensus price target of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 280.31%. Codex DNA has a consensus price target of $15.86, indicating a potential upside of 210.31%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Codex DNA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Codex DNA shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Codex DNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems -316.48% -177.70% -32.61% Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Codex DNA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $23.23 million 10.61 -$73.52 million N/A N/A Codex DNA $11.04 million 13.58 -$38.96 million N/A N/A

Codex DNA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Summary

Codex DNA beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and personal care products. It offers Growth Direct system that includes an automated imaging instrument that analyzes user-prepared proprietary consumables. The company also provides on-site installation, instrument, validation services, regulatory compliance assistance, system certification training and training re-freshers, and business case preparation and return-on-investment analysis services; and technical support services in the Americas and Europe. It solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water testing, and bioburden testing applications. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Lowell, Massachusetts with an additional office in Freising/Weihenstephan, Germany.

Codex DNA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries. The company also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

