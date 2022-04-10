RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.51 and last traded at $24.51. 2,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 287,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RAPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

The stock has a market cap of $696.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,814.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $92,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $59,478.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,943 shares of company stock worth $425,211. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

