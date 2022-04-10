Ravencoin Classic Price Tops $0.0001 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $752,989.04 and approximately $16,137.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,156.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,286.72 or 0.07615754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.28 or 0.00264802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.65 or 0.00763850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013802 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00097163 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.45 or 0.00561781 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00388444 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,075,767 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

