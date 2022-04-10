Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 510 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.92 and a beta of 0.91. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.29.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

