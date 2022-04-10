Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GL. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Globe Life by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.02. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.50%.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

