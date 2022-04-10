Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,000 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 261.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 18.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 215,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares during the period.

DFP stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $31.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

