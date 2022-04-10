Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,021 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

