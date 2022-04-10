Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,081 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $116.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BUD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.93) to €65.00 ($71.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

