Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $289,000 Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $141.28 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $118.20 and a 1 year high of $305.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $266.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

