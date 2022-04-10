Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Trimble by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,128 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,763,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Trimble by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,661 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,806,000 after acquiring an additional 358,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,093,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,178,000 after acquiring an additional 341,696 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

Trimble stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average is $78.68. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.32 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

