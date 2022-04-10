Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $338,000 Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vale were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vale by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vale by 120.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 63.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

VALE opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.718 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

