Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,195,000 after purchasing an additional 449,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ingredion by 17.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,055,000 after buying an additional 333,316 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 278,744 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 39.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 878,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 249,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 12.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,123,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,973,000 after acquiring an additional 120,623 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.80.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.08. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

