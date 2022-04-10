Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $359,000 Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $597.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $588.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $675.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $524.19 and a 12 month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

