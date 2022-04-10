Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,615,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,837,000 after purchasing an additional 446,005 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,617 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,537,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,150 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,687,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,122,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,874,000 after purchasing an additional 698,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.78.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

