Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 409 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,555 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 264,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Several analysts have commented on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Citizens Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.