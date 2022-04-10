Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,959 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNV. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

