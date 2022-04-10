Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 393 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Snap were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Snap by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,460,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

NYSE SNAP opened at $35.67 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of -108.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $558,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,278 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $1,340,889.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,258,199 shares of company stock valued at $47,769,438 in the last quarter.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

