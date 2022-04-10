Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 4,007 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vale were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vale by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,148,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Vale by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 663,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 431,447 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.718 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

About Vale (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

