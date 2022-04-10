Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.14.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 32,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,924,000 after acquiring an additional 279,594 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 279,906 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.