Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives C$9.48 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.48.

REAL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. ATB Capital cut their price target on Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of REAL stock opened at C$5.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.49. The stock has a market cap of C$394.67 million and a PE ratio of 11.78. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$4.95 and a 1 year high of C$18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

