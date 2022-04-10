Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) CEO James Donald Hoffman Sells 10,000 Shares

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:RS opened at $179.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $198.44.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RS. KeyCorp raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $101,834,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

