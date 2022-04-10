Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Down 7.4%

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $26.97. 3,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 349,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $779.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $300,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 946,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after buying an additional 726,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 422,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,468.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 238,351 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,641,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,385,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 174,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

