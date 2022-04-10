Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.63. Renasant reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RNST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $52,111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 15.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,050,000 after acquiring an additional 556,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,372,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,766,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,024,000 after acquiring an additional 377,642 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,593,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.83. 365,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,975. Renasant has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

