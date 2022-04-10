Rentokil Initial’s (RTO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.39) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.26) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a suspended rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 638.33 ($8.37).

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 527.40 ($6.92) on Thursday. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 444.20 ($5.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 662 ($8.68). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 504.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 555.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of £9.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

In other news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.87), for a total value of £99,387.08 ($130,343.71).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

