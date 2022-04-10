Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Repsol traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 119206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

REPYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Repsol from €14.20 ($15.60) to €15.90 ($17.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Repsol from €14.70 ($16.15) to €15.50 ($17.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01.

About Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

