Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Konica Minolta, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Konica Minolta in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Konica Minolta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

KNCAY opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 0.97. Konica Minolta has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $11.81.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services.

