ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,736 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of ResMed worth $253,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in ResMed by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ResMed by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,220,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,447,000 after buying an additional 78,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total value of $1,904,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

Shares of RMD stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.33. 401,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,651. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.09 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.58.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. ResMed’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

