Reviewing Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Lucira Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova $36.89 million 10.15 -$9.80 million N/A N/A Lucira Health $93.06 million 1.52 -$64.83 million ($1.91) -1.88

Alpha Teknova has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucira Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alpha Teknova and Lucira Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lucira Health 1 1 1 0 2.00

Alpha Teknova currently has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 104.74%. Lucira Health has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Lucira Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lucira Health is more favorable than Alpha Teknova.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A Lucira Health -69.67% -22.89% -19.84%

Summary

Alpha Teknova beats Lucira Health on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Teknova (Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

About Lucira Health (Get Rating)

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

